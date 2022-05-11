Ukraine Russia Conflict: Governor of Kharkiv Oleh Synyehubov informed about the current situation in north-east city, check details

Governor of Kharkiv Oleh Synyehubov has posted an update about the situation in the north-eastern city. He said, "Thanks to the successful actions of the armed forces and the liberation of a number of settlements in Kharkiv, it is now relatively quiet."

"Still it is impossible to lose vigilance. You need to be very careful and not be on the street unnecessarily. It is also dangerous to return to the recently liberated settlements. The enemy completely mined everything, including schools, kindergartens and private homes" he further said.

"Currently, special services are conducting demining. Critical infrastructure is also being restored, primarily gas and electricity. Electricity supply has already been partially restored in Kharkiv districts" he added.

"At the same time, all the war crimes of the occupiers are recorded, which prove the inhuman nature of the enemy" he concluded.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian forces have retaken villages in the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said in his nightly address. The number of civilians killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war is “thousands higher” than official figures, the head of the UN’s human rights monitoring mission in the country said. At least 100 civilians remained in the Azovstal steelworks under heavy Russian fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an aide to the city’s mayor said.

However, Belarus has said it will deploy special operations troops in three areas near its southern border with Ukraine. The Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, said Moscow had agreed to help Minsk produce missiles and warned Belarus could “inflict unacceptable damage on the enemy”.