Ukraine Russia Conflict: Hard to see how to ‘renormalise’ relations with Putin: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said Vladimir Putin is guilty of a “barbaric onslaught” in Ukraine, and suggested there is now no way to normalise relations with his regime in Russia. “I think that repentance is going to be very difficult for Vladimir Putin now because … nothing is impossible, I suppose. But I just cannot see for the life of me how we can renormalise relations with Putin now" Boris said.

“He has grossly violated human rights, international law. He’s guilty of absolutely barbaric onslaught on a totally innocent country" he added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, A Ukrainian commander in Mariupol has appealed directly to Elon Musk, asking the world’s richest man to intervene on behalf of those trapped by Russian forces in control of the southern city. Ukraine has said it will suspend the flow of gas through a transit point that it says delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine. Also, Ukraine claimed it has recaptured Pytomnyk, a village north of Kharkiv, about halfway to the Russian border. However, Finland’s president, Sauli Niinisto, is expected to give a green light on Thursday for the country to join the NATO military alliance, while Sweden is expected to do so in the coming days.