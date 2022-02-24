Ukraine-Russia Conflict: I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden in a statement said, that he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on late Wednesday. Biden said in the statement, "I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council."

He added that Zelensky had asked him “to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine."

Biden also said that he will meet with the leaders of the G7 nations and that the US and its allies would impose "severe sanctions on Russia."

However, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked the world to take action immediately, responding to Russia's military operation in the country. Earlier, on Thursday morning a CNN journalist in Kyiv reported live explosions on camera. It happened the moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation" in Ukraine.