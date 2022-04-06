Ukraine Russia Conflict: In pictures! US authorities are allowing Ukrainian refugees to enter the country

The US authorities are allowing Ukrainian refugees to enter the country at its border with Mexico in Tijuana. The US allowing people to stay for one year.

Earlier Ukraine's President in his latest address criticized western leaders, for delaying action against Russia, he said "I would also like to note the reaction of the leaders of the democratic world to what they saw in Bucha. The sanctions response to Russia’s massacre of civilians must finally be powerful."

"But was it really necessary to wait for this to reject doubts and indecision? Did hundreds of our people have to die in agony for some European leaders to finally understand that the Russian state deserves the most severe pressure?" he added.

He also called the more military support in Ukraine, If we had already got what we needed - all these planes, tanks, artillery, anti-missile, and anti-ship weapons, we could have saved thousands of people. I do not blame you - I blame only the Russian military. But you could have helped. I will continue to say this to the face of all those on whom the decision on weapons for Ukraine depends" he said.



