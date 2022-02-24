Ukraine-Russia Conflict: It's "a little early" to predict how attack on Ukraine will impact wheat prices says US agriculture secretary

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said it is little early to predict what impact would cause on agricultural industry and food prices for American consumers due to Russian assault on Ukraine.

“I think it's a little early to make projections and to hypothesize about circumstances,” he said.

“If I were a commissioner or an [agriculture] secretary in a European country, I would probably have a much different feeling about this,” he added. “I think we in the US are fortunate. We have tremendous capacity; we have tremendous production capacity.”

He further added that it is too early to predict anything related to agriculture “I don't foresee a circumstance where American consumers on the food side are necessarily going to … see the kind of impact and effect”

“I sincerely hope that no company out there — whether it's fertilizer or any other supply that may be impacted by this — will take unfair advantage of this circumstance and situation,” Vilsack said.

He also pledge to “do everything we possibly can to provide the level of assistance and help that will enable folks who may be negatively impacted by this to be able to get through as best as possible.”