Ukraine Russia Conflict: Japanese government flew 20 Ukrainian refugees into Tokyo to show support for Ukraine

To show its support for Ukraine, the Japanese government flew 20 Ukrainian refugees into Tokyo on Tuesday. These people were not the first ones to fly into Japan but they made their debut as the first refugees to be flown in on a special government plane on a trip arranged by Japan’s foreign minister.

Foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said, “The government of Japan is committed to providing the maximum support to these 20 Ukrainians to help them live with a sense of peace in Japan, even though they are far away from their home county."

US president Joe Biden called the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, a "war criminal" and said he would call for a war crimes trial as global outrage over claims of civilian killings by Russian soldiers in the Ukraine town of Bucha continued to mount. The US will request Russia's removal from the UN human rights council. UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said she will be working with allies to ban Russian ships from western ports. However, the cyber hacking group Anonymous has claimed to have leaked the personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.


