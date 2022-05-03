Ukraine Russia Conflict: Large numbers of Ukrainians are now arriving in the UK, says Boris Johnson

In a television interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain in the UK, Boris Johnson has been asked several questions about Ukraine. To which the PM said that many Ukrainians are now coming to the UK amid the war in Kviy. "We have done a huge amount to help Ukrainian women and children in the area but we’re now seeing large numbers come to the UK. So far 86,000 visas have been issued and 27,000 are already here and I want to say ‘thank you’ - 27,000 is a lot and it’s growing fast and I want to pay tribute to all those who are helping to look after Ukrainians" he said.

"Could we have done it faster? Yes, perhaps we could. It’s also important to protect the women and children from coming to somewhere where they’re not going to get the welcome that we would want, so that’s why the screening and all the work we’ve done to match up people" he added.

UNHCR state that 5,563,959 people have fled Ukraine abroad since the beginning of the invasion.



Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia is planning to annex Donetsk and Luhansk with “sham” elections, US officials believe. Russia might also consider doing the same in Kherson, where it is already imposing roubles as the official currency. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Lavrov’s comments showed that “Russia has forgotten all the lessons of the second world war”.However, Britain has said it will provide £300m ($375m) more in military aid to Ukraine, including electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system, on top of around £200m pounds of assistance so far, Reuters reports. Also, Boris Johnson will hail Ukraine’s resistance against tyranny as an exemplar for the world as he delivers a virtual address to the country’s parliament on Tuesday. Johnson will become the first world leader to address the Verkhovna Rada since the conflict began.