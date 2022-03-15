Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Map of Ukraine shows extent of Russia’s attack

The map of Ukraine shows the extent of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. See the map here



The war between Russia and Ukraine is going on for three weeks now, but no concrete results have yet been reached. Russia has been attacking several Ukrainian cities for so long. But bitter resistance from Ukraine's military and civilians remains a major obstacle to Russia's victory. Therefore, mighty Russia has become weak. At the same time, Ukraine has accused Russia of using banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.

Earlier, the US has warned of the possibility of chemical or biological weapons being used by Russia. Not only this Russian airstrikes hit three cities in Ukraine on Friday – including two in the country’s west. Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped and under fire in Ukrainian cities. But a third Russian major general has been killed in Ukraine, western officials confirmed. Criticizing Russia, Joe Biden announced plans to ban the import of seafood, vodka, and diamonds from Russia. The US has also accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles. Meanwhile, Russia has moved to block Instagram after its parent company, Meta, said it would allow calls for violence against Putin and Russian soldiers.



