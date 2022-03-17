Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Mariupol theatre holds up to air strike, says authorities

Russian airstrike on Wednesday hit a theatre in Ukraine which is later blast due to a bomb shelter, now authorities are going to working on evacuating people. The theatre was struck in the city of Mariupol. Officials also said Russian artillery destroyed more civilian buildings in another frontline city. Hundred people had taken refuge in the building, seeking safety from amid Russia attacks.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is going on for three weeks now, but no concrete results have yet been reached. Russia has been attacking several Ukrainian cities for so long. But bitter resistance from Ukraine's military and civilians remains a major obstacle to Russia's victory. Therefore, mighty Russia has become weak. At the same time, Ukraine has accused Russia of using banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.