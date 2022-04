Ukraine Russia Conflict: 'Massive indications of war crimes' in Ukraine claims German foreign minister

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock claims that Germany sees massive indications of war crimes in Ukraine.

“We have massive indications of war crimes,” she said. “In the end, the courts will have to decide, but for us, it is central to secure all evidence" she added.

“As the German federal government, we have already made it clear that there will be a complete phase-out of fossil fuels, starting with coal, then oil and gas, and so that this can be implemented jointly in the European Union, we need a joint, coordinated plan to completely phase out fossil fuels to be able to withdraw as a European Union,” she said.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, more than 3,500 pro-Ukrainian demonstrators took to the streets of Germany in response to a motorcade of about 600 pro-Russian protesters in 400 cars flying Russian flags. Meanwhile, the White House has renewed its condemnation of the Russian targeting of Ukrainian civilians as war crimes, citing recent events including Friday’s missile strike on a railway station as “cruel and criminal and evil”. The death toll from Kramatorsk train station attack has risen to 57, Ukraine said. And Russian armed forces are seeking to strengthen troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service a decade ago, as losses mount.