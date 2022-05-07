Ukraine Russia Conflict: Moldova’s Transdniestria breakaway region hit four time by drones near Ukraine border, says official

Officials on Saturday claimed that Moldova’s Transdniestria breakaway region has been hit four times by suspected drones overnight near the border with Ukraine. The pro-Russian separatist interior ministry also released photos of craters. The ministry’s statement said nobody had been hurt in the attacks and did not say who was suspected of being behind them.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Evacuation operations are continuing from the besieged southern city of Mariupol with 40 civilians rescued on Friday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed in his latest national address. Three evacuation buses left the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Friday, according to Russian media reports.

However, the latest US military aid package to Ukraine, announced by president Joe Biden on Friday, is worth $150m. Germany will also send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, on top of five artillery systems the Dutch government has already pledged, the German defence minister, Christine Lambrecht, said. Also, the UK government has said it will give Ukraine 287 mobile generators in addition to 569 generators it had donated earlier.