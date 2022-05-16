Ukraine Russia Conflict: More than 200 children killed in war, claims Ukraine

A total of 229 children have died in the Russia Ukraine war, the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office claimed. As of 16 May, a further 421 children have been wounded.

The office added that 144 educational institutions had been fully destroyed since the Russian invasion.

Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the military situation in Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas region is “very difficult” as analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has his sights on annexing southern and eastern Ukraine in the months ahead. Ukrainian authorities are conducting at least 10 active rape investigations involving Russian troops, and are calling for other victims to come forward. However, Russia’s defence ministry claimed it had carried out “high-precision” missile strikes on four artillery munitions depots in the Donetsk area in the east of Ukraine.