Ukraine Russia Conflict: Nancy Pelosi says US will not stop helping Ukraine

Nancy Pelosi said that the US will not stop helping Ukraine. In a press conference in Poland after her visit, she was asked about whether the US was concerned by the risk of its support provoking a Russian reaction. The speaker of the house said the US would hold its resolve.

“Let me speak for myself, do not be bullied by bullies. If they are making threats, you cannot back down,” she said.

Adam Schiff, chair of the US house intelligence committee said: “This is first and foremost about Ukraine but it’s not only about Ukraine. This is about a dictator in the Kremlin making war like it is world war two all over again with a massive invasion of his neighbour and he must be stopped."

“We are prepared to give Ukraine all the support necessary to stop this”

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine president Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces have destroyed about 1,000 Russian tanks, 2,500 armoured vehicles, and almost 200 aircraft. Twenty wounded civilians were able to evacuate from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, and are likely on their way to Zaporizhzhia. This comes as satellite images released today showed that nearly all the buildings of the steel plant had been destroyed. Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange with Russia, with seven soldiers and seven civilians coming home. One of the soldiers was a woman who is five months pregnant. However, a Russian missile strike on Odesa airport has damaged the runway, rendering it unusable, but there were no casualties from the attack.



