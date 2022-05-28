Ukraine Russia Conflict: Nearly 10,000 Russian troops present in Luhansk, says regional governor

There are some 10,000 troops present in the Luhansk, reports the regional Ukraine governor. Earlier Serhiy Gaidai said Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from their last pocket in the Luhansk region to avoid being captured.

“We will have enough strength and resources to defend ourselves. However, it is possible that in order not to be surrounded we will have to retreat,” Mr Gaidai said.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Kharkiv has been hit by fresh strikes amid fears the city is still on Russia’s agenda. At least nine civilians were killed, including a child, and 19 injured, authorities said. While, the Kremlin has rejected claims that Russia has blocked grain exports from Ukraine, blaming the west for creating such a situation by imposing sanctions on Russia. Also, Two captured Russian soldiers have pleaded guilty to shelling a town in eastern Ukraine, in the second war crimes trial since Russian troops invaded the country. And, there are about 8,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, the Luhansk official Rodion Miroshnik has said.