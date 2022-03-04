Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Nearly 1.25 million people have now fled Ukraine to escape the war

UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday shared the figure of people who fled from Ukraine amid war, the organization said a total of 1.25 million people have now fled Ukraine to escape the war.

According to the reports these many refugees have traveled to some of Ukraine’s neighbors,

Poland - 672,000 Moldova - 194,000 Hungary - 133,000 Slovakia – 89,600

As well as Ukrainian nationals, people from 137 other countries have also fled the fighting.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared earlier by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past four days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.



