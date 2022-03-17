Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Nearly 187,428 refugees from Ukraine have fled to Germany

The Interior Ministry of Germany on Thursday informed that nearly 187,428 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in the country. “Most of them are women, children, and old people,” it added.

Earlier, the White House on Thursday informed that US president, Joe Biden, will speak with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, tomorrow on 18th March to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine “and other issues of mutual concern."

This move come after the US claimed that China is likely to provide Russia with economic and financial support during its war on Ukraine.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is going on for three weeks now, but no concrete results have yet been reached. Russia has been attacking several Ukrainian cities for so long. But bitter resistance from Ukraine's military and civilians remains a major obstacle to Russia's victory. Therefore, mighty Russia has become weak. At the same time, Ukraine has accused Russia of using banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.