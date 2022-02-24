Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Nearly 400 instances of shelling by Russian forces, reports Ukraine Ministry
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 24, 2022 10:39 PM2022-02-24T22:39:12+5:302022-02-24T22:39:21+5:30
Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs says it has reported 392 instances of shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine, according ...
Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs says it has reported 392 instances of shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine, according to CNN reports.
A spokesperson for the ministry said, “Battles continue practically along the entire territory of southeastern and central Ukraine."
“Our fighters of Ukraine's military forces and National Guard, our Border Force, our reservists continue to defend our country. Victory will be ours,” the spokesperson added.Open in app