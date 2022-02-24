Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Night curfew in Kviy starting at 10 p.m. local time

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced a curfew in the countries capital from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. local time, the office shared statement on Facebook.

“Public transport will not work during curfew. At the same time, metro stations will be available as shelters 24/7,” Klitschko wrote.

“We ask all Kyivites to return home on time. If you need to move around the city during the curfew, in particular, as employees of critical infrastructure companies, you must have identification documents,” he added.