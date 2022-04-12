Ukraine Russia Conflict: Nine humanitarian corridors agreed for today, confirms Ukraine deputy PM

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Tuesday said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed to evacuate civilians today. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raise concern over the chemical weapons that might be used by Russian forces on Ukraine amid the war. Zelensky said Russia claimed its forces could use chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol and he was taking the allegations seriously.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky voiced concerns that Russian forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine but did not confirm whether they had been used in his daily video address late on Monday. Earlier on Monday evening, Ukrainian authorities claimed Russia dropped a drone carrying a toxic substance on the south-eastern city of Mariupol. However, more than 10,000 civilians have died in Mariupol, the city’s mayor has said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities are warning people not to go near what they say are landmines being dropped on Kharkiv.