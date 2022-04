Ukraine Russia Conflict: No humanitarian corridors to open on Friday in Ukraine

Ukraine deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said that there will be no humanitarian corridors open today in Ukraine. He announced this news on Telegram saying that “Due to the danger on the routes today, 22 April, there will be no humanitarian corridors. I appeal to all those who are waiting for the evacuation: be patient, please hold on!”

However, four buses carrying 80 people did reach the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said Russia rejected a proposed Easter truce, but that he remains hopeful of prospects for peace. Earlier this week Russia rejected the same request from the UN, stating the ask was not “sincere” and would give Ukrainian fighters more time to arm themselves. While Western officials said Putin is “still in a position to win” in Ukraine despite failing in his pre-war objectives. Russia had started to address some of the issues that had hindered its army at the start of the invasion, one official said. About 120,000 civilians are blocked from leaving Mariupol, Zelenskiy said. Three school buses filled with people from Mariupol arrived in Zaporizhzhia today after crossing through territory held by Russian forces, but Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said the number of evacuees was far smaller than had been hoped for.