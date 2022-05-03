Ukraine Russia Conflict: Onyx high-precision missiles in the Odessa region hit a logistics center at a military airfield, says Russia

Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry talked about the overnight operations. He said: Onyx high-precision missiles in the Odessa region hit a logistics center at a military airfield through which foreign weapons were delivered. Hangars with Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as missile weapons and ammunition received from the United States and European countries, were destroyed.

But the claims are still yet to verified. Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia is planning to annex Donetsk and Luhansk with “sham” elections, US officials believe. Russia might also consider doing the same in Kherson, where it is already imposing roubles as the official currency. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Lavrov’s comments showed that “Russia has forgotten all the lessons of the second world war”.However, Britain has said it will provide £300m ($375m) more in military aid to Ukraine, including electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system, on top of around £200m pounds of assistance so far, Reuters reports. Also, Boris Johnson will hail Ukraine’s resistance against tyranny as an exemplar for the world as he delivers a virtual address to the country’s parliament on Tuesday. Johnson will become the first world leader to address the Verkhovna Rada since the conflict began.