Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Pakistan refuses to pay the debt of $1 billion to Russia as an act of sanctions

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia, many countries over the world are criticizing Russia and also putting sanctions on the country, due to its invasion of Ukraine. Powerful countries like Canada, the European Union, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States unveiled a series of sanctions against Russia. And has directly targeted its banks, oil refineries, and military exports.

While Pakistan has made different levels of sanctions on Russia, which is worth reading. Pakistan recently, imposed economic sanctions on Russia in which it refused to pay the debt on the country. On being asked what sanctions Pakistan wants to put on Russia to which Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said, that Pakistan had over $ 1 billion in debt which Pakistan won't pay now.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister visit Russia. However his visit is short leave as soon as he arrived in the country, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. This visit of Pakistan PM was planned for a month ago and it was the first visit of Imran Khan to Moscow in more than 20 years. The aim behind this visit was to expand cooperation in the energy sector. Khan had met Russian president Putin on Wednesday but the talk on the matter did not take place. Still, Pakistan PM wants to continue his tour despite being the current situation in Ukraine and Russia.