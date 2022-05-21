Ukraine Russia Conflict: Portugal’s prime minister visits Kyiv amid war

Portugal’s prime minister António Costa arrived in Kyiv this morning, in response to a request from his “Ukrainian counterpart”.

Costa, who has served as prime minister since 2015, said: "t is with emotion and respect that I come here, as a sign of solidarity with this Country and this People, in the face of the barbaric Russian aggression.”

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia has declared victory in its months-long operation to capture the strategic port of Mariupol after Ukraine ordered the last of its troops holed up in the city’s Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms. Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenko said 2,439 Ukrainian personnel had surrendered at the steelworks since May 16, the final 500 on Friday. Zelenskiy said Russia should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys. He called on Ukraine’s partners to seize Russian funds and property under their jurisdiction and use them to create a fund to compensate those who suffered.



