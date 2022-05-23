Ukraine Russia Conflict: Putin 'will be sent to sanatorium to avoid coup', claims ex-MI6 chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be sent to a sanatorium, a top former MI6 chief predicts. The warmonger could be placed in an establishment for the medical treatment of people with chronic illness by next year, Sir Richard Dearlove claims.

While Britain's Secret Intelligence Service's former boss says Putin would soon exit office to receive medical treatment. "I think he'll be gone by 2023 - but probably into the sanatorium, from which he will not emerge as the leader of Russia," he said.

"I'm not saying he won't emerge from the sanatorium, but he won't emerge as the leader of Russia any longer" he said. "That's a way to sort of move things on without a coup" he added.

Meanwhile, Putin on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine has said it will not agree to any ceasefire deal that would involve handing over territory to Russia, as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. Zelenskiy has extended Ukraine’s martial law for three months through to 23 August. Ukraine’s parliament also banned the symbols “Z” and “V”, used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. Also, YouTube has taken down more than 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels related to the war in Ukraine for violating content guidelines, including removal of videos that referred to the invasion as a “liberation mission”.