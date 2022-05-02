Ukraine Russia Conflict: Rocket strike hits Odesa, says local governor

A rocket strike has hit the coastal city of Odesa in southern Ukraine. The strike has also caused death and injuries informed the local governor.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Two explosions took place in the early hours of Monday in Belgorod, the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor said. Russia’s top uniformed officer, General Valery Gerasimov, visited dangerous frontline positions in eastern Ukraine last week in a bid to reinvigorate the Russian offensive there, the New York Times has reported citing Ukrainian and US officials. However, German chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine with money, aid, and weapons, saying a pacifist approach to the war is “outdated.” Also, South Korea has become the latest country to reopen its embassy in Kyiv, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul has said. Ambassador Kim Hyung-tae is set to resume working from Kyiv on Monday.



