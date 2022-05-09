Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia attacked Ukraine with intense, indiscriminate bombardments, says UK

The British defence ministry accused Russia of subjecting Ukraine to “intense and indiscriminate bombardments”.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has revealed shortcomings in its ability to conduct precision strikes at scale. Russia has subjected Ukraine’s towns and cities to intense and indiscriminate bombardments with little or no regard for civilian casualties,” the ministry said on Monday morning.

It added: “At the onset of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia publicly promoted its ability to conduct surgical strikes and limit collateral damage. It stated that Ukrainian cities would therefore be safe from bombardment.”

But with the extension of the conflict “beyond Russian pre-war expectations, Russia’s stockpile of precision-guided munitions has likely been heavily depleted”, the ministry said.

As a result, the Russian troops have been forced to use “readily available but ageing munitions that are less reliable, less accurate and more easily intercepted" it added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine will prevail over Russia as freedom prevailed over the Nazi dictatorship in 1945, Scholz said in a TV address to mark the 77th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that 60 people who were sheltering in a school in Bilohorivka were killed when Russian forces bombed it this weekend.

However, More than 170 civilians were successfully evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and have arrived in Zaporizhzhia. Officials said that more than 600 people have been evacuated from Azovstal and Mariupol in total. Also, US president Joe Biden and other G7 leaders held a video call with Zelenskiy in a show of unity ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations. The G7 said it was committed to phasing out or banning Russian oil and denounced Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.



