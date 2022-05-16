Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia launch cyber attack on Lviv, claims Ukraine

Deputy mayor of Lviv city Andriy Moskalenko alleged that Russia in a cyber attack stole data from the city website and published it on Moscow-linked Telegram channels.

“Besides missiles, Russia is also using the IT front. Besides the city management system, the aggressors wanted to receive our data,” Mr Moskalenko said.

"Despite all protection systems, part of the working files was stolen and published on the Russians’ Telegram channels" he added.

Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the military situation in Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas region is “very difficult” as analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has his sights on annexing southern and eastern Ukraine in the months ahead. Ukrainian authorities are conducting at least 10 active rape investigations involving Russian troops, and are calling for other victims to come forward. However, Russia’s defence ministry claimed it had carried out “high-precision” missile strikes on four artillery munitions depots in the Donetsk area in the east of Ukraine.