Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russia to help rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine?

New Delhi: Russia-Ukraine war has been raging for the last seven days. But the blow of this war is falling on the Indians in Ukraine. Many Indian students who have gone for medical education are stranded in Ukraine. India has launched Operation Ganga to get Indians out safely. The Indian Air Force is also rescuing Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs has approached several countries to evacuate Indians trapped in the Ukraine war. In it, India has contacted the Russian embassy and requested for the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine. Russia's ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, has confirmed the news. "We are trying to rescue the stranded Indians from the Russian border," said Denis Alipov.

"We are India's strategic partner," said Denis Alipov. We are grateful to India for its balanced role in the United Nations. India is aware of this crisis.

Sanctions on a defense agreement with India will not be affected. India has a question of supply of S-400, don't expect any hindrance. There are ways to continue this agreement uninterrupted. The Russian ambassador has said that sanctions should not interfere in any way, old or new.