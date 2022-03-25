Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russia wants to end the war by May 9, claims Ukraine

The Ukirane on Friday claimed that Russia wants to end the war by May 9, the Kyiv Independent reported this.

Meanwhile, it's been one month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Friday Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners in the first swap of soldiers since Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine one month ago, Ukraine’s vice-prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said. Ukraine accused Moscow of forcibly taking hundreds of thousands of civilians from shattered Ukrainian cities to Russia, where some may be used as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to give up. However, Ukrainian forces have been bolstered by the destruction of the major Russian landing ship as it brought in supplies to its troops. The Ukrainian defence ministry said its troops had pushed back Russian forces from some areas around the capital, Kyiv.