Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian checkpoint near Ukraine border catches fire

According to Kursk’s governor Roman Starovoyt, a checkpoint at the Russian village of Krupets in the Kursk region came under fire. The RIA news agency reports he said there were no casualties, and fire was returned. Krupets is close to the Ukrainian border, near the Sumy region in the north-east of the country.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia attacked Kyiv with two cruise missiles on Thursday evening, injuring at least 10 people and partially destroying a 25-storey residential building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district. The blasts came “immediately after” Guterres met with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in the capital. Howwever, Joe Biden has called for a $33bn package of military and economic aid to Ukraine, more than doubling the level of US assistance to date. The package would include over $20bn in military aid, including heavy artillery and armoured vehicles, greater intelligence sharing, cyberwarfare tools and many more anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles. “We’re not attacking Russia. We’re helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression,” Biden said.

