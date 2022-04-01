Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian forces withdrawing from Chernihiv, Ukraine but not left entirely

The local governor of Chernihiv region of northern Ukraine said that Russian forces are withdrawing from the Chernihiv region but have not yet left entirely. “Air and missile strikes are possible in the region, nobody is ruling this out,” Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates Russia said it will respond to the EU’s “irresponsible” sanctions.Meanwhile, Britain and its allies have agreed to send more lethal military aid to Ukraine to help defend it against Russia’s invasion, the British defence secretary, Ben Wallace, has said. In the setback, EU and Chinese leaders will meet for a first summit in two years on Friday, with Brussels keen for assurances from Beijing that it will neither supply Russia with arms nor help Moscow circumvent western sanctions. And Russia has threatened to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in Russian currency.