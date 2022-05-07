Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian missile strikes hit in Odesa, says report

Several missiles hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, the regional administration’s spokesperson, Serhiy Bratchuk, said. Ukrainian journalist Olga Tokariuk said Russian forces were intensifying their attacks ahead of 9 May, Russia’s Victory Day commemorating the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the second world war.



Ukraine’s regional military administration said Russia fired four missiles at Odesa earlier today. "The enemy continues not only the physical destruction of the region’s infrastructure, but also the psychological pressure on the civilian population. There were no casualties from the missile strikes," it said.

#Odesa skies are black all morning. Missile and rocket attacks are basically ongoing. #Ukraine anti air strike systems have a lot of work today pic.twitter.com/Ghm8moT0Dc — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) May 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Evacuation operations are continuing from the besieged southern city of Mariupol with 40 civilians rescued on Friday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed in his latest national address. Three evacuation buses left the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Friday, according to Russian media reports.

However, the latest US military aid package to Ukraine, announced by president Joe Biden on Friday, is worth $150m. Germany will also send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, on top of five artillery systems the Dutch government has already pledged, the German defence minister, Christine Lambrecht, said. Also, the UK government has said it will give Ukraine 287 mobile generators in addition to 569 generators it had donated earlier.



