Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian troops opened fire at 23 residential settlements, say Ukraine

The Ukrainian military on Monday claimed that Russian troops have destroyed and damaged 32 residential buildings after opening fire at 23 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Ukrainian soldiers have throttled 17 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours, it said.

The army claimed that in one day it had destroyed three tanks, one artillery system, six units of armoured combat equipment, and one vehicle.

Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the military situation in Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas region is “very difficult” as analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has his sights on annexing southern and eastern Ukraine in the months ahead. Ukrainian authorities are conducting at least 10 active rape investigations involving Russian troops, and are calling for other victims to come forward. However, Russia’s defence ministry claimed it had carried out “high-precision” missile strikes on four artillery munitions depots in the Donetsk area in the east of Ukraine.