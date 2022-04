Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian troops seize city of Kreminna, confirms Ukraine

Luhansk regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai on Tuesday said that Russia has seized all the parts of Kreminna in east Ukraine. "Kreminna is under the control of the ‘Orcs’ (Russians). They have entered the city.Our defenders had to withdraw. They have entrenched themselves in new positions and continue to fight the Russian army" he said.

Gaidai said it was “impossible” to calculate the number of dead among the civilian population. "We have official statistics - about 200 dead - but in reality, there are many more" he added.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, The Russian offensive to seize eastern Ukraine and the “battle for Donbas” has begun, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said. According to the senior US defence department, Russia has 76 battalion tactical groups in the Donbas region of Ukraine and in the country’s southeast with 11 of those added over the last several days. No fewer than 1,000 civilians are reportedly hiding in underground shelters beneath the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, according to the city council. Most of the civilians are believed to be women with children and elderly people. About 40,000 civilians in the city have been forcibly moved to Russia or Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine, the mayor added. Meanwhile, seven people were killed in strikes in the western city of Lviv.