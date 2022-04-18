Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian troops shoot four civilians dead in Luhansk, claims Ukraine

Luhansk governor on Monday said that Russian troops shot four civilians dead as they tried to flee the town of Kreminna in Ukraine’s Luhansk region. Regional governor Serhiy Gaidai made the allegation in a Telegram post on Monday, saying that the fourth one is seriously injured.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more weapons, describing “every delay” as “permission for Russia to take the lives of Ukrainians”. Zelensky also claimed in the address that the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine’s south were being transferred to “the ruble zone” and subordinated to the Russian administration. Meanwhile, Ukraine has vowed that its forces will “fight to the end” in the besieged port city of Mariupol, after a Russian ultimatum for the remaining Ukrainian troops there to surrender expired. Earlier on Sunday Zelenskiy urged US president Joe Biden to visit Ukraine and reiterated that he is not willing to cede territory in the country’s east to end the war with Russia. Zelensky said he was “hopeful” Biden would make the trip.

