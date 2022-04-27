Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia's minister praises decision of Moscow to cut gas supplies in Poland

The speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the Duma, has said Gazprom made the right decision in fully suspending gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. Also said that Russia should do the same with unfriendly countries. Reuters reports Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel “The same should be done with regard to other countries that are unfriendly to us.”

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, A series of blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border amid reports an ammunition depot caught fire, local officials have said. However, Russia’s defence ministry warned of an immediate “proportional response” if Britain continues its “direct provocation” of the Kyiv regime, after the UK armed forces minister, James Heappey, described Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil that hit supplies and disrupt logistics as “completely legitimate”. Also, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believes Russia is trying to destabilize the situation in Moldova’s Transnistrian region after a series of explosions there, adding that Ukrainian armed forces were ready for a possible escalation by Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territory. “The goal is obvious – to destabilize the situation in the region, to threaten Moldova. They show that if Moldova supports Ukraine, there will be certain steps,” Zelenskiy said