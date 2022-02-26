Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Sexual violence as a ‘weapon of war’ in Ukraine is likely to use after Russia’s invasion

Increasing numbers of Ukrainian women will suffer sexual violence wielded as a “weapon of war” due to the Russian invasion of the country.

According to the Independent, The women are likely to be among those hardest hit by Russia’s “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine, noting they have already “suffered” badly during the bloody eight-year conflict between Russian-backed rebels in the separatist east of Ukraine.

This move come after the Ukrainian government informed that more than 100 people have been killed since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. Not only this leaders across the world have warned that the Russian war could be the biggest war in Europe since 1945.

Russia has launched a war against Ukraine for three days now. On Saturday morning, heavy street fighting against Russian troops has been seen in Kyiv and officials urged the citizens to take immediate shelter. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the US government’s request to evacuate the capital city Kyiv because it comes under a Russian attack.

According to a senior US intelligence official, when the US government asked to evacuate the capital city, the Ukraine President turned down the offer and said "I want weapons to fight."

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” Mr. Zelensky said according to reports. The Ukraine President on Saturday released a video clip in which he said he will not leave the country.

“Good morning everybody. Do not believe fake news. I am here,” Mr Zelensky said. “We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our country. Our weapons are our strength. This is our land. Our country. Our children. We will protect all of them.”