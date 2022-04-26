Ukraine Russia Conflict: Sexual violence should be ‘red line’ like chemical weapons, says UK's foreign secretary

The UK’s foreign secretary has commented on the latest reports of Russian forces sexually assaulting Ukrainian women. She told MPs that the UK was working to collect evidence to “make sure the perpetrators are brought to justice”.

Liz Truss said the UK wants new international agreement to make the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war a “red line”.

She told the Commons: “It needs to be regarded in the same way as the use of chemical weapons.”

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Officials from more than 40 countries are set to gather at Germany’s Ramstein airbase on Tuesday, for US-hosted talks expected to focus on how to arm Kyiv against a Russian onslaught in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign minister has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol when he visits Moscow on Tuesday. However, About 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since start of the invasion, the UK defence secretary, Ben Wallace has said. Speaking in parliament on Monday afternoon, he added that alongside the death toll, 2,000 armoured vehicles had been destroyed or captured, including 530 tanks.