Ukraine-Russia Conflict: The Ukrainian military has taken down nearly 14 Russian airplanes and killed 3,500 Russian troops

The Ukraine ministry on Saturday released the fresh data in which it showed fresh figures of casualties and losses caused to Russia by the Ukraine military. According to the latest figures show that the Ukrainian military has taken down at least 14 Russian airplanes, eight helicopters, 102 tanks, 536 armored cars, 15 artillery pieces, and one BUK-1 system.

3,500 killed, nearly 200 taken prisoner



The officials informed at least 3,500 have been killed and nearly 200 were taken as war prisoners.



On Friday, Russia again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,"

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.

Also on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in the capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.