Ukraine-Russia Conflict: "This crisis will last, this war will last" claims French President

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday warned that the Russia-Ukraine war will brace for a long.

"If can tell you one thing this morning it is that this war will last... This crisis will last, this war will last and all the crises that come with it will have lasting consequences," Macron said. "We must be prepared" he added.

Russia has launched a war against Ukraine for three days now. On Saturday morning, heavy street fighting against Russian troops has been seen in Kyiv and officials urged the citizens to take immediate shelter. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the US government’s request to evacuate the capital city Kyiv because it comes under a Russian attack.

According to a senior US intelligence official, when the US government asked to evacuate the capital city, the Ukraine President turned down the offer and said "I want weapons to fight."

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” Mr. Zelensky said according to reports. The Ukraine President on Saturday released a video clip in which he said he will not leave the country.

“Good morning everybody. Do not believe fake news. I am here,” Mr Zelensky said. “We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our country. Our weapons are our strength. This is our land. Our country. Our children. We will protect all of them.”