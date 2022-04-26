Ukraine Russia Conflict: Turkey’s president advice Putin to hold “positive momentum” in talks between Ukraine and Russia

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, told Putin that maintaining a “positive momentum” in talks between Ukraine and Russia would benefit all sides, his office said. A statement released which says, "President Erdogan, who stated the importance of achieving a ceasefire, of working humanitarian corridors effectively, and of carrying out evacuations in a safe way, noted that Turkey would continue doing its utmost to halt this course of events damaging everyone and ensure lasting peace."

"The Kremlin confirmed that the two leaders discussed Ukraine in a phone call, without giving further details" it added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Officials from more than 40 countries are set to gather at Germany’s Ramstein airbase on Tuesday, for US-hosted talks expected to focus on how to arm Kyiv against a Russian onslaught in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign minister has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol when he visits Moscow on Tuesday. However, About 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since start of the invasion, the UK defence secretary, Ben Wallace has said. Speaking in parliament on Monday afternoon, he added that alongside the death toll, 2,000 armoured vehicles had been destroyed or captured, including 530 tanks.