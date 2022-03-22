Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukraine Army claims that it has push Russian forces out of Kyiv

Early on Tuesday Ukrainian Ministry claimed that they have pushed Russian troops out of the Kyiv suburb of Makariv. The Kviy Independent reported that “The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the ‘Ukrainian flag was raised over the town of Makariv’ and Russian forces have been pushed back."

⚡️Ukrainian troops liberate Makariv.



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 21 that “the Ukrainian flag was raised over the town of Makariv” and Russian forces have been pushed back. Makariv is located 60 kilometres west from Kyiv. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, it's been one month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The UN’s recent data shows that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the war began. Early on Tuesday Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged direct talks with Vladimir Putin, saying: “Without this meeting it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war.” However, Biden spoke after the Pentagon said it had seen “clear evidence” Russian forces were committing war crimes and that it was helping collect evidence. Biden also warned the US business community of intelligence pointing to a growing Russian cyber threat and urged companies to “immediately” prepare defences. Replying to this Russia has threatened to cut ties with the US after Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a war criminal, claiming his comments “put Russian-American relations on the verge of a breach”.