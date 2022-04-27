Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine attacks Russian borders as "Karma" and payback

A Ukrainian presidential aide described explosions heard in three Russian provinces bordering Ukraine on Wednesday as “karma” and payback for the war in Ukraine.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said, “The reasons for the destruction of the military infrastructure in border areas can be quite varied,” Reuters reports he wrote, adding that “sooner or later the debts will have to be repaid” when one country decides to attack another country.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, A series of blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border amid reports an ammunition depot caught fire, local officials have said. However, Russia’s defence ministry warned of an immediate “proportional response” if Britain continues its “direct provocation” of the Kyiv regime, after the UK armed forces minister, James Heappey, described Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil that hit supplies and disrupt logistics as “completely legitimate”. Also, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believes Russia is trying to destabilize the situation in Moldova’s Transnistrian region after a series of explosions there, adding that Ukrainian armed forces were ready for a possible escalation by Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territory. “The goal is obvious – to destabilize the situation in the region, to threaten Moldova. They show that if Moldova supports Ukraine, there will be certain steps,” Zelenskiy said