Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine journalist died in missile strike by Russian forces

A journalist for Radio Liberty in Ukraine has been killed during Russian shelling of Kyiv, the station has said. Vera Gyrych was at home when a missile hit her building, according to a statement from Radio Liberty.

She was described as “a bright and kind person, a true professional” by her employer.

“A wonderful person is gone,” her colleague Oleksandr Demchenko said on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia attacked Kyiv with two cruise missiles on Thursday evening, injuring at least 10 people and partially destroying a 25-storey residential building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district. The blasts came “immediately after” Guterres met with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in the capital. However, Joe Biden has called for a $33bn package of military and economic aid to Ukraine, more than doubling the level of US assistance to date. The package would include over $20bn in military aid, including heavy artillery and armoured vehicles, greater intelligence sharing, cyber warfare tools, and many more anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles. “We’re not attacking Russia. We’re helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression,” Biden said.