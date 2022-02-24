Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukrainian authorities claims that 7 seven dead in Russian missile strike near Kyiv

Amid the conflict in Ukraine and Russia the Ukrainian authorities say seven people have been killed and 17 wounded in a missile attack at a military area in Kviy.

The mayor of the city of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, said the attack occurred at 2:30 p.m. local time.

Earlier, Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Thursday said that three Russian helicopters were shot down in the Kyiv region. The ministry said in a statement published on its website, which states “One Russian helicopter K-52 and three helicopters near Gostomel were shot down in the Kyiv region, near Mezhyhirya."