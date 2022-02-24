Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukrainian authorities claims that 7 seven dead in Russian missile strike near Kyiv
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 24, 2022 08:53 PM2022-02-24T20:53:02+5:302022-02-24T20:53:17+5:30
Amid the conflict in Ukraine and Russia the Ukrainian authorities say seven people have been killed and 17 wounded ...
Amid the conflict in Ukraine and Russia the Ukrainian authorities say seven people have been killed and 17 wounded in a missile attack at a military area in Kviy.
The mayor of the city of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, said the attack occurred at 2:30 p.m. local time.
Earlier, Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Thursday said that three Russian helicopters were shot down in the Kyiv region. The ministry said in a statement published on its website, which states “One Russian helicopter K-52 and three helicopters near Gostomel were shot down in the Kyiv region, near Mezhyhirya."Open in app