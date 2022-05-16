Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukrainian Eurovision winning group to auction off trophy for Ukraine fund

Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian winners of Eurovision, have said they will auction off their trophy to raise funds for Ukraine. Back in the Ukrainian city of Kalush, residents expressed their delight at the band’s victory in Saturday’s competition.

“With all my soul, all my love, I love my Kalush. My wife and I have been watching until 1 a.m. And we were happy to win. I was jumping. I was in seventh heaven,” said 74-year-old resident Petro Yugan.

“But I also want us to end the war as fast as possible, and it would be an even bigger victory,” he added.

Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the military situation in Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas region is “very difficult” as analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has his sights on annexing southern and eastern Ukraine in the months ahead. Ukrainian authorities are conducting at least 10 active rape investigations involving Russian troops, and are calling for other victims to come forward. However, Russia’s defence ministry claimed it had carried out “high-precision” missile strikes on four artillery munitions depots in the Donetsk area in the east of Ukraine.