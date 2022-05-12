Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukrainian fighter trapped in Mariupol steel plant asks Elon Musk for evacuation help

One of the fighters trapped in a steelworks besieged by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has appealed to Elon Musk to help them out. The marine commander Serhiy Volina wrote on Twitter, “@elonmusk people say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible. Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive."

“Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who? Give me a hint.”

Many civilians were rescued from the sprawling Azovstal plant last week under an agreement with Russia, but no deal has been reached to recuse hundreds of Ukrainian fighters from the plant.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, A Ukrainian commander in Mariupol has appealed directly to Elon Musk, asking the world’s richest man to intervene on behalf of those trapped by Russian forces in control of the southern city. Ukraine has said it will suspend the flow of gas through a transit point that it says delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine. Also, Ukraine claimed it has recaptured Pytomnyk, a village north of Kharkiv, about halfway to the Russian border. However, Finland’s president, Sauli Niinisto, is expected to give a green light on Thursday for the country to join the NATO military alliance, while Sweden is expected to do so in the coming days.



