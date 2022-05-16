Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukrainian troops reach Russian border in Kharkiv

Kharkiv's governor claimed that Ukrainian troops defending Kharkiv have reached the country’s border with Russia. Oleh Sinegubov’s claim on Telegram comes days after reports that Russian troops were giving up their positions around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, which is located in the north-east of the country.

Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the military situation in Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas region is “very difficult” as analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has his sights on annexing southern and eastern Ukraine in the months ahead. Ukrainian authorities are conducting at least 10 active rape investigations involving Russian troops, and are calling for other victims to come forward. However, Russia’s defence ministry claimed it had carried out “high-precision” missile strikes on four artillery munitions depots in the Donetsk area in the east of Ukraine.