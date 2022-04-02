Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukrainian war photographer killed near Kyiv was missing since March

A 41-year-old Ukrainian photographer has been killed near Kyiv. The photographer is identified as Maks Levin, he went missing in mid-March while he was overing Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. A friend said his body was recovered yesterday.

Defense reporter with The Kyiv Independent, Illia Ponomarenko on his Twitter wrote, "Our good friend, famous war photographer Maks Levin, is dead. He went missing during the Battle of Kyiv on March 13. Many in the community still had a hope of him being taken prisoner by the Russians. Unfortunately, his body was recovered on April 1. Rest in peace, friend."

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the military situation in the country’s east remained extremely difficult. He repeated warnings that Russia was preparing for strikes in the Donbas region and Kharkiv. Zelensky also said that Russia was trying to conscript troops from Crimea as it began its annual conscription drive. Meanwhile, the US department of defense will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services. The United States will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defenses in the Donbas region.