Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukrainians now facing water crisis, over six million people have limited access to drink water

Amid the crisis in Ukraine since Russia's attack nearly six million people lost their right to drinking water, they only have limited access to drinking water in Ukraine. The UNICEF Ukraine on Monday shared this information.

On its official handle, the authorities shared the information which reads, "More than a month of intense hostilities in #Ukraine devastated #water & electricity networks, leaving over 4.6 mln ppl with limited access to water. In total, over 6 million people in Ukraine are struggling every day to have drinking water, one of the most essential human needs."

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, The Russian offensive to seize eastern Ukraine and the “battle for Donbas” has begun, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said. According to the senior US defence department, Russia has 76 battalion tactical groups in the Donbas region of Ukraine and in the country’s southeast with 11 of those added over the last several days. No fewer than 1,000 civilians are reportedly hiding in underground shelters beneath the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, according to the city council. Most of the civilians are believed to be women with children and elderly people. About 40,000 civilians in the city have been forcibly moved to Russia or Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine, the mayor added. Meanwhile, seven people were killed in strikes in the western city of Lviv.

